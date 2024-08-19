Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Nearly 2,000 attacks on Ukrainian health services during war: WHO

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2024 05:58pm

COPENHAGEN: A total of 1,940 attacks on healthcare services in Ukraine have been registered since the start of Russia’s offensive in February 2022, the European branch of the World Health Organization said Monday.

The WHO said the attacks on a range of facilities, equipment and staff have intensified and the number of victims had risen since December 2023.

“This is the highest number the WHO has ever recorded in any humanitarian emergency globally to date,” it said in a statement.

The UN agency noted the attacks had become increasingly dangerous.

Germany ‘fully committed’ to Ukraine aid: govt spokesman

“Last year, 24 deaths among health workers and patients were documented, but during the first 7.5 months of 2024, a total of 34 people have died from attacks on healthcare,” the WHO said.

A total of 166 people have been killed and 514 injured in attacks on healthcare since the start of the conflict.

On Monday, on World Humanitarian Day, the United Nations condemned the “unacceptable” level of violence becoming commonplace against humanitarian workers, a record 280 of whom were killed worldwide in 2023.

It warned that the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is potentially fuelling even higher numbers of such deaths this year.

