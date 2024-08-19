Germany ‘fully committed’ to Ukraine aid: govt spokesman

BERLIN: A government spokesman on Monday insisted that Germany would continue to supply necessary aid to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, despite plans to halve its budget for helping Kyiv in 2025.

“Reporting that insinuates we are cutting back on aid is simply inaccurate,” spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told reporters, adding that Germany was “fully committed” to supporting Ukraine “for as long as necessary”.

Germany’s budget for 2025 has been the subject of a protracted row between the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition.

Liberal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has asked other ministries to make savings in order to respect a constitutional rule that aims to prevent the state from taking on too much debt.

The latest draft includes around four billion euros ($4.4 billion) set aside for Ukraine in next year’s budget, compared with around eight billion euros in 2024.

To make up for the shortfall, the government has said it will bank on plans by the G7 and the European Union to generate funds from frozen Russian assets.

However the budget is still subject to discussions before being adopted by the end of the year and the finance ministry said Saturday it was open to considering extra spending for Ukraine on a case-by-case basis.

Buechner on Monday said Germany will “continue to provide aid as long as it is necessary” and insisted Germany’s “commitment and determination (to support Ukraine) will not change”.

“We will continue to ensure that Ukraine receives the funds it needs to continue its fight for freedom and self-determination,” a foreign ministry spokesman added.

Ukraine’s allies have been working for several months on a mechanism to allow part of the $300 billion of Russian assets frozen worldwide to be used to support Kyiv in its war with Moscow.