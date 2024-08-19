Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Ukraine 2024 soybean harvest forecast at a record 5.7mn T, says ASAP Agri

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2024 01:22pm

KYIV: Ukraine is likely to harvest a record 5.7 million metric tons of soybeans in 2024 thanks to a larger than expected sowing area, the ASAP Agro agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Ukraine harvested about 5 million tons of soybeans in 2023.

ASAP Agri said it had raised its forecast for the 2024 soybean crop in Ukraine despite drought conditions thanks to increased acreage that the State Statistics Service put at a record 2.63 million hectares.

Soybeans fall, set for third week of losses on record US output

Exports could exceed 3.1 million tons in the 2024/25 season, the consultancy added.

