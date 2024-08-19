AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Markets Print 2024-08-19

Futures spread up 144bps

Published 19 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 144bps to 21.33 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 23.3 percent to 150.37 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 121.92 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 2.4 percent to Rs 6.68 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.52 billion.

PSX

