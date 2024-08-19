Small-scale to eyeing international markets: Sadaf Khan’s Pakistani fashion brand flourishes in Dubai

DUBAI: Sadaf M. Khan, the managing director and founder of Boulevard One, has successfully turned her vision of promoting Pakistani fashion into a flourishing enterprise in Dubai.

What began as a small venture with just 10 exhibitors has now evolved into a significant platform featuring over 80 vendors. Now, after 13 years of growing her business, she is poised to take her brand international.

Sadaf’s journey in Dubai started with a simple idea born out of necessity. After moving to Dubai 19 years ago, she noticed the struggles expatriates faced in finding quality and relevant clothes for different festivals. She recalls attending a random exhibition where she saw the potential of Pakistani fashion, which inspired her to start her own venture.

“I started with just 10 exhibitors in a very small room,” Sadaf shared during an interview on Aaj News’ In the Arena aired on Friday.

The initial response to her exhibition exceeded expectations. “Our closing time was 7 pm, but we sold out by 4 pm. That gave us the encouragement we needed.”

The success of her first event laid the foundation for what would become a thriving business. Over the years, her exhibitions have grown in size and reputation, attracting not only expatriates but also locals and international shoppers.

Establishing a niche in Dubai’s competitive market

Dubai, known as a global hub, provided the perfect backdrop for Sadaf’s exhibitions. The city’s diverse population, coupled with its status as a shopping destination, played a crucial role in the success of Boulevard One.

Sadaf noted that her company disrupted the trend of Pakistanis returning home solely to shop for festive occasions. By offering a convenient option in Dubai, Boulevard One has tapped into a growing market of expatriates and locals who prefer to shop closer to home.

“Dubai, workwise, is the most amazing and convenient place,” Sadaf said.

She attributes her success to the city’s supportive business environment. “If you go by the book, nothing can stop you,” she emphasised, recounting her experiences dealing with Dubai’s regulatory offices. The ease of doing business and the encouragement she received from locals played a significant role in her company’s growth.

Expanding horizons

As Boulevard One grew, so did Sadaf’s ambitions. The company, which initially focused on exhibitions, now also operates a studio in Dubai. However, Sadaf has no immediate plans to expand the studio.

“With three major events already happening in a year, Dubai is enough,” she said. Instead, her focus is on expanding Boulevard One’s reach through international exhibitions.

“We are planning to go international this September or October,” Sadaf revealed.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Boulevard One as it aims to introduce Pakistani fashion to a broader audience. The company’s exhibitions are known for their diverse offerings, including bridal suits and other festive wear. However, limited space has been a challenge, with Sadaf considering adding another day to accommodate the growing demand.

Boulevard One’s exhibitions have become a platform for both established and emerging designers. Sadaf is particularly proud of the role her company has played in promoting new talent.

“Around 20% of our exhibitors are new designers,” she said. Boulevard One provides these designers with a much-needed platform to showcase their work. She called that how Farah Talib Aziz grew with them in eight years to become an established brand in Dubai.

Facing challenges and moving forward

Despite the success, Sadaf acknowledges the challenges that come with running a business. The biggest challenge, she says, is managing the overwhelming demand for exhibition space. “There are a lot of requests to give spaces, but we don’t have enough,” she said. However, these challenges have not deterred her. Instead, they have motivated her to continue innovating and expanding.

One of Boulevard One’s most notable achievements was hosting a fashion show at a palace in Dubai. The event featured three renowned designers, Hasan Shehryar, Maheen Karim, and Hussain Rehar. The show, held against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and other iconic buildings, was a testament to the hard work and dedication of Sadaf’s team.

Looking ahead, Sadaf plans to revive the fashion show, which was put on hold due to the pandemic. “We plan for January next year,” she said, hinting at more ambitious projects in the pipeline.

Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs in Dubai is simple: “Never go for shortcuts. Go by the book. Follow the rules. You can do anything in Dubai.”

