Punjab PA Speaker heaps praise on Rizwan

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction on professional training of the Rescuers in Emergency Services Academy, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan acknowledged that the unwavering efforts of Dr Rizwan Naseer led to the United Nations certification of Rescue 1122.

“Where there is discipline, efficiency, merit and courage, examples like Rescue 1122 are set,” he said while addressing the passing-out ceremony of 438 rescuers trained for Sindh, here at Emergency Services Academy on Saturday.

Speaker said, “I also congratulate the Chief Minister of Punjab for introducing the first air ambulance service in Punjab.”

The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr. Rizwan Naseer took the oath from the passed-out rescuers and congratulated them on the successful completion of their professional training and becoming a part of this live-saving Emergency Service.

Speaker Punjab Assembly said that Rescuers from other provinces who completed the lifesaving training in the Academy are also carrying the message of brotherhood from Punjab. Above all I would like to mention here that we being Pakistani take pride that our Pakistan Rescue Team of Emergency Services Academy is the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Team in South Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the current government under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab is working day and night on public welfare projects to provide the best services to the people of Punjab. “Our national hero, Arshad Nadeem, has made Pakistan proud on the global stage. The rescue office in Mian Channu is being named Arshad Nadeem. I also announce the opening of a new rescue office 25-km from Mian Channu,” Salman added.

Speaking on the occasion Olympian Arshad Nadeem thanked Rescue 1122 and Dr. Rizwan Naseer for the warm reception, noting that the rescuers are doing a great job.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024