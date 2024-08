LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed Friday after strong gains in Asia and on Wall Street.

London’s FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 8,339.35 points despite official data showing a rebound for retail sales in Britain.

European stock markets climb at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 7,439.79 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.3 percent to 18,242.30.