LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday following gains in Asia and on Wall Street, as investors reacted to global economic data.

London’s FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 8,289.02 points.

Stock markets climb with focus on inflation

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.2 percent to 7,345.95 points and Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.4 percent to 17,951.47.