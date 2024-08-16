Palm oil gains on strong India demand, but set for fourth weekly drop

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, buoyed by upbeat demand from top importer India and reduced stockpiles, but were set for a fourth weekly loss amid weaker export data.

Palm oil edges higher on bargain buying, low stockpile

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 18 ringgit, or 0.49%, at 3,714 ringgit ($835.55) a metric ton as of 0245 GMT.

It has lost 0.93% so far this week.

Fundamentals