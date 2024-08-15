Palm oil edges higher on bargain buying, low stockpile

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Thursday for the second straight session, underpinned by tighter inventories and bargain buying after the contract touched a more than seven-month low in the previous session.

Palm flat as firmer crude counters weaker rival oils, exports

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 10 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 3,733 ringgit ($842.66) a metric ton as of 0235 GMT.

Fundamentals