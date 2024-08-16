Markets Print 2024-08-16
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.45 280.40 AED 75.92 76.35
EURO 306.63 307.94 SAR 74.13 74.55
GBP 357.76 359.21 INTERBANK 278.50 278.75
JPY 1.87 1.92
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments