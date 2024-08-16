Markets Print 2024-08-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 15, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 15, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,105.98
High: 78,709.14
Low: 77,987.83
Net Change: 228.56
Volume (000): 169,232
Value (000): 6,533,005
Makt Cap (000) 2,450,165,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,133.60
NET CH (-) 323.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,220.24
NET CH (-) 65.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,066.78
NET CH (+) 50.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,765.11
NET CH (+) 50.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,084.39
NET CH (+) 26.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,097.89
NET CH (+) 48.85
------------------------------------
As on: 15-August-2024
====================================
