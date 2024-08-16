KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,105.98 High: 78,709.14 Low: 77,987.83 Net Change: 228.56 Volume (000): 169,232 Value (000): 6,533,005 Makt Cap (000) 2,450,165,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,133.60 NET CH (-) 323.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,220.24 NET CH (-) 65.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,066.78 NET CH (+) 50.29 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,765.11 NET CH (+) 50.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,084.39 NET CH (+) 26.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,097.89 NET CH (+) 48.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-August-2024 ====================================

