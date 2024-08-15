AGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.22%)
AIRLINK 142.72 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (7.82%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DCL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.82%)
DFML 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.14%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
FFBL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.5%)
FFL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.95%)
HUMNL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.75%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.3%)
NBP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
OGDC 134.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
PAEL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.22%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.81%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
PTC 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.21%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TOMCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TRG 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.08%)
BR100 8,238 Increased By 49.9 (0.61%)
BR30 25,882 Increased By 228.3 (0.89%)
KSE100 78,235 Increased By 358 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,087 Increased By 125.9 (0.5%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold ticks up, traders eye US retail sales data

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 09:54am

Gold prices inched up on Thursday after a 1% decline in the previous session following inflation data that dampened hopes for a larger September US rate cut, while the focus shifted to retail sales data.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,452.83 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT, after prices fell their most since Aug. 6 on Wednesday. US gold futures were 0.4% up at $2,490.20.

The prospects of less aggressive rate easing may have triggered some profit-taking in gold prices overnight, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

“Prices are regaining some ground in the Asia session on some views that there may be some over-reaction in yesterday’s downside move,” Yeap added.

Data on Wednesday showed that the US consumer price index rose moderately in July and the annual increase in inflation slowed to below 3% for the first time since early 2021.

The data opened the door wider for the US Federal Reserve to cut rates next month but a larger reduction is unlikely.

Traders now see about a 36% chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut in September, down from 50% before the data release, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

A low interest rate environment tends to boost non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

The market focus will be now on US retail sales and initial jobless claims data, both due at 1230 GMT.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

A break to a new record high may be on the table for gold, amid the Fed’s rate-easing cycle, healthy central bank demand and geopolitical and economic risks, Yeap added.

Hamas said on Wednesday it would not take part in a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks slated for Thursday in Qatar.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $27.65, platinum rose 0.9% to $927.51 and palladium edged 0.1% higher to $936.26 South Africa’s Northam Platinum on Wednesday warned of a sharp fall in profit, saying it expected an uncertain global economic outlook to keep platinum group metal (PGM) prices low for “some time”.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold ticks up, traders eye US retail sales data

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

Read more stories