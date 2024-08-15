AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 15, 2024
Oil extends gains as US slowdown fears ease

Reuters Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 07:05pm

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after U.S. economic data that could allay fears of an imminent recession in the world’s biggest economy, though concerns over slower global demand curbed the rally.

Data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in July while another report showed a smaller than expected increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

Brent crude futures were up 92 cents, or 1.2%, at $80.68 a barrel at 1329 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 95 cents, or 1.2%, to $77.93.

Global oil demand growth slowing: IEA

“The U.S. retail sales data, along with the U.S. unemployment claims number, provided a plethora of positive news for the markets,” said Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets.

Both benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly.

Earlier, data showing U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in July, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month, lent support to the market.

Oil prices were also propped up by worries over Iran’s potential response to the killing of the leader of the Palestinian group Hamas last month. Three senior Iranian officials have said that only a ceasefire deal in Gaza would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination.

“Geopolitical risk continues to hang over the oil market. It is still unclear how and if Iran will retaliate against Israel,” ING analysts said.

But oil inventory gains raised concerns of weaker demand, analysts at ANZ said in a client note. U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 9, compared with estimates for a 2.2 million barrel draw, building for the first time since late June.

China’s factory output growth slowed in July while refinery output fell for a fourth month, underscoring the country’s spotty economic recovery, also limiting the market’s upside.

Yuan Brent crude Oil WTI crude oil

