Wapda, NTDC celebrate Independence Day with zeal

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) celebrated Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour, carrying out a flag-hoisting ceremony on Wednesday.

The Wapda held the ceremony at its headquarters. Wapda Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, accompanied by Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, hoisted the National Flag at the Wapda Auditorium.

As part of Independence Day celebrations, a huge national flag, measuring 100 feet X 40 feet and weighing 180 kilograms, has also been displayed at Wapda House in addition to illuminating the building. Meanwhile, the NTDC marked the occasion at all NTDC grid stations nationwide.

The flag hoisting ceremony occurred at the TSG Training Centre, New Kot Lakhpat Lahore.

The chief guest is the deputy managing director (AD&M) Engr Rasheed A Bhutto, Deputy Managing Director (SO) Engr Muhammad Waseem Younas, and the General Managers unfurled the national flag in a solemn ceremony.

A march-past was also conducted, and salutes were presented by a team of the NTDC security directorate as a mark of respect.

