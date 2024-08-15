AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

Wapda, NTDC celebrate Independence Day with zeal

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) celebrated Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour, carrying out a flag-hoisting ceremony on Wednesday.

The Wapda held the ceremony at its headquarters. Wapda Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, accompanied by Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, hoisted the National Flag at the Wapda Auditorium.

As part of Independence Day celebrations, a huge national flag, measuring 100 feet X 40 feet and weighing 180 kilograms, has also been displayed at Wapda House in addition to illuminating the building. Meanwhile, the NTDC marked the occasion at all NTDC grid stations nationwide.

The flag hoisting ceremony occurred at the TSG Training Centre, New Kot Lakhpat Lahore.

The chief guest is the deputy managing director (AD&M) Engr Rasheed A Bhutto, Deputy Managing Director (SO) Engr Muhammad Waseem Younas, and the General Managers unfurled the national flag in a solemn ceremony.

A march-past was also conducted, and salutes were presented by a team of the NTDC security directorate as a mark of respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Wapda NTDC Independence Day of Pakistan national flag hoisting ceremony Wapda House

Comments

200 characters

Wapda, NTDC celebrate Independence Day with zeal

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Read more stories