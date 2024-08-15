SSUET celebrates Independence Day with patriotic zeal

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with patriotic zeal, and glowing tribute was paid to the stalwarts who sacrificed their lives during the struggle to have an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom.

Flag hoisting was also held on the occasion. The event was attended by Cdre Salim Siddiqui (r), Convenor AIT, Engr Arshad Khan, Deans, Chairpersons, HoDs, and faculty members including students and staff members.

Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, said, “Pakistan rose as a sovereign nation under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after a hard struggle. Independence Day is a festival of freedom for the whole nation. It underscores the sacrifices of Muslims for getting a separate state for them. Pakistan is an ideological state and it is our duty as Muslim Nation to secure our geographical and ideological boundaries.”

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar pointed out that the main objective of getting a separate state was to establish a modern society in accordance with the spirit of Islam.

Before partition, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had started the Aligarh movement to make Muslims realize the importance of acquiring scientific education because an illiterate society or nation can never grow or progress.

Paying homage to the freedom fighters for their epic struggle for democracy and independence, Vice Chancellor Dr Munawar Hussain said true patriotism would make our country unbeatable in the international world.

To mark the historical occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Munawar Hussain said that Independence Day reminds us to be proud of our country and work together to make it even better. Freedom gives us the right to speak, to learn, and to live our lives the way we choose, but with freedom comes responsibility. We should always respect our country and work hard to make it a better place.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali emphasized the need for translating the Quaid-e-Azam’s motto of unity, faith, and discipline into reality and working together to raise Pakistan's stature. SSUET students Kashaf Khan and Adiya Barshagal conducted the event brilliantly.

Later on, a delegation of AMUOBA and SSUET laid a floral wreath on Quaid’s grave and offered Fatiha for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam. Vice Chancellor Dr Munawar Hussain gave his remarks in the visitor’s book.

Wreaths were also laid on the graves of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, Former Prime Minister Noorul Ameen, and Sardar Abdul Rab Nashtar.

