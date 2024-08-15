JazzCash President accepted into Forbes Finance Council

ISLAMABAD: Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech platform, has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, the foremost community of financial services professionals worldwide.

Murtaza’s selection to the Council comes as recognition of his outstanding performance in the fintech and telecommunications sectors. With over 25 years of experience, Murtaza has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive business growth and innovation. His leadership at JazzCash, a joint venture between Jazz and Mobilink Microfinance Bank and part of the VEON Group, has been instrumental in transforming the digital financial services landscape in Pakistan.

As a Council member, Murtaza will have access to exclusive opportunities designed to enhance his professional influence. He will engage with other respected leaders in private forums and members-only events and share his insights as a fintech expert on Forbes.com and in Q&A panels.

“It is an honor to join the Forbes Finance Council and contribute to the global conversation on fintech and digital financial inclusion”, said Murtaza Ali. “At JazzCash, we are committed to bringing digital financial services to every Pakistani, especially the unbanked and under banked. I look forward to sharing our experiences and learning from other leaders to continue driving innovation and growth in the sector.”

Murtaza Ali is the President of JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech platform with over 44 million customers. He has been with JazzCash in leadership roles since 2019 and has served on the board of Mobilink Microfinance Bank.

Previously, as CFO of Telenor Microfinance Bank, he was pivotal in its merger with ANT Financials.

Murtaza’s strategic leadership has consistently delivered superior business results, transforming customer journeys through digitalization.

A Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), he has completed executive leadership programs at institutions such as the Stockholm School of Economics, Norwegian Business School, IMD, and London Business School. He began his career at Ernst & Young Pakistan.

