AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil holds above $80 as fears over Middle East ease

Reuters Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 04:40pm

LONDON: Oil prices were broadly steady on Wednesday, as concerns that conflict may spread in the Middle East and threaten production in one of the world’s major regions for crude production eased slightly.

Brent crude futures slipped 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.59 a barrel by 1057 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.16 per barrel.

After hitting a seven-month low of $76.30 at the beginning of lat week, Brent rose more than 3% on Monday to cap a five-day run of gains, closing at $82.30 a barrel.

Oil falls more than $1 as attack fears fade

“The recent rally in crude came to a halt yesterday with prices falling back as fears of a retaliatory attack on Israel by Iran receded, with the risk premium slashed,” said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Liberum.

Iran had vowed a severe response to the killing of the leader of Hamas late last month. Three senior Iranian officials have said that only a ceasefire deal in Gaza would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement but it is fighting in Gaza against Hamas after the group attacked Israel in October. To counter Iran, the United States Navy has deployed warships and a submarine to the Middle East.

“The extent of Iran’s reprisal, as well as Israel’s response, will likely determine whether the current conflict in the Middle East broadens into a regional conflict,” said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Also hindering oil price gains, the International Energy Agency trimmed on Tuesday its 2025 estimate for oil demand growth, citing the impact of a weakened Chinese economy on consumption. That came after OPEC cut expected demand for 2024 for similar reasons.

Signs of healthier U.S. demand had supported prices in earlier trading.

“The American Petroleum Institute reported a significant drawdown in U.S. crude inventories of 5.2 million barrels, far more than a forecasted decline of 2 million. The data signalled that oil demand remains healthy,” said Danish Lim, investment analyst at Phillip Nova.

Official U.S. government data from the Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

Brent crude Oil oil price WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Brent oil holds above $80 as fears over Middle East ease

Discos add Rs596bn to circular debt

President Zardari announces national awards for 104 Pakistanis, foreigners

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

US approves sale to Israel of $20 billion weapons package

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Bangladesh allows ousted MP cricketer to play in Pakistan

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

Read more stories