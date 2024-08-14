AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-14

Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DGK: Punjab with World Bank’s help starts mega water supply, drainage project

Recorder Report Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 07:46am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started a mega project of water supply and drainage in Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan with the support of the World Bank to resolve the water supply and sewerage problems of these cities by 2050.

The project will be completed under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP), said Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday. Provincial legislator Samiullah Khan and Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian were present at the meeting.

On this occasion, Project Director Hamza Salik, while briefing the minister on the ongoing programme with the support of the World Bank, told the meeting that the DREAM II project will cost USD 355 million.

While addressing the meeting, the minister further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon inaugurate this people-friendly project and expressed satisfaction that water supply and sewerage projects are being completed in Sialkot and Sahiwal under PICIIP.

