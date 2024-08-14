CBD Punjab showcases ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’ at Times Square

LAHORE: In a historic move coinciding with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations, the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has taken a monumental step to elevate the nation’s global presence by promoting its flagship project, CBD NSIT City, at the iconic New York Times Square.

This is the first time a Pakistani authority’s project has highlighted at this globally recognized landmark, a venue synonymous with international brand exposure.

The initiative aims to project a positive and progressive image of Pakistan, with a special emphasis on Punjab’s contributions to the nation’s development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024