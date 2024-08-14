AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-14

Sindh govt to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm: Sharjeel

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that for national development, everyone must set aside their differences and unite. Independence Day is celebrated every year, but this time the nation is particularly excited about the occasion. The Sindh Government is celebrating the 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm, in line with the directives of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate of Electronic and Social Media, Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that unfortunately, the spread of drugs is increasing in our society. The federal government will support us in the fight against drug abuse. The Sindh government is increasing the number of rehabilitation centres for drug addicts. Currently, we have the capacity to accommodate 400 people in these centres, while there are 7,000 pending applications from individuals seeking help to overcome their drug addiction. All institutions must play a role in drug prevention.

He mentioned that the Excise and Taxation Department has taken significant measures to prevent the spread of drugs. President Asif Ali Zardari issued directives for the eradication of narcotics during his visit to Sindh shortly after assuming office. We must protect our younger generation from the menace of drugs.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department has registered 178 cases against drug peddlers since March, and 200 drug peddlers have been detained, from whom a large quantity of narcotics has been recovered. The Chief Minister of Sindh and the Provincial Minister for Health are also providing full support in the fight against drugs. We must stop the spread of drugs at all costs.

He mentioned that the Sindh Police is also taking action against drug dealers. The police conducted 5,629 raids, registered 6,396 cases, and detained 7,571 suspects, recovering 5,096 kilograms of drugs from them. The Sindh Police sent 316 drug dealers to jail and dismantled five gangs in their crackdown on drug trafficking. Additionally, 189 suspects involved in looting were detained in Karachi, and 57 were killed in encounters with the police.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the performance of the Sindh Police in eliminating drugs is commendable. The Sindh Police has also taken significant steps to reduce street crime, and their improved performance should be highlighted. In the operation against dacoits in Kacha, 43 robbers have been killed, while 11 policemen have also been martyred. In our country, negative news is often emphasized more, but the positive work being done by the police should also be acknowledged. The Home Minister and the IG Sindh are working very hard.*

He mentioned that the electricity bill is a significant problem in Pakistan, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has contacted the federal government multiple times to seek relief. Inshallah, the people will hear news of this relief very soon.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that after the overthrow of Ms. Benazir Bhutto’s government, her projects were halted. These projects were revived by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008. Thar coal is the only source of affordable electricity in Pakistan, a dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that President Asif Ali Zardari brought to fruition. All credit for the success of this project goes to the Pakistan People’s Party.

He mentioned that the infrastructure developed to implement the Thar project is remarkable. Currently, 2,640 MW of electricity is being generated from Thar coal. The Thar Coal project is poised to bear the burden of electricity supply for the entire country, producing electricity at 11 rupees per unit. The Nooriabad Wind Power Generation Plant is generating electricity at 9 rupees per unit. The Government of Sindh has initiated the most cost-effective electricity projects, with 1,845 megawatts of electricity being generated from wind power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Independence Day Sharjeel Inam Memon

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm: Sharjeel

Independence Day today

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

FTO concerned about not allowing tax credit to salaried class

NA panel inquires about purpose of SWF

PSWF operationalisation: Finance Div decides to hire consulting firm

Read more stories