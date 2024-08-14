Sindh govt to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that for national development, everyone must set aside their differences and unite. Independence Day is celebrated every year, but this time the nation is particularly excited about the occasion. The Sindh Government is celebrating the 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm, in line with the directives of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate of Electronic and Social Media, Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that unfortunately, the spread of drugs is increasing in our society. The federal government will support us in the fight against drug abuse. The Sindh government is increasing the number of rehabilitation centres for drug addicts. Currently, we have the capacity to accommodate 400 people in these centres, while there are 7,000 pending applications from individuals seeking help to overcome their drug addiction. All institutions must play a role in drug prevention.

He mentioned that the Excise and Taxation Department has taken significant measures to prevent the spread of drugs. President Asif Ali Zardari issued directives for the eradication of narcotics during his visit to Sindh shortly after assuming office. We must protect our younger generation from the menace of drugs.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department has registered 178 cases against drug peddlers since March, and 200 drug peddlers have been detained, from whom a large quantity of narcotics has been recovered. The Chief Minister of Sindh and the Provincial Minister for Health are also providing full support in the fight against drugs. We must stop the spread of drugs at all costs.

He mentioned that the Sindh Police is also taking action against drug dealers. The police conducted 5,629 raids, registered 6,396 cases, and detained 7,571 suspects, recovering 5,096 kilograms of drugs from them. The Sindh Police sent 316 drug dealers to jail and dismantled five gangs in their crackdown on drug trafficking. Additionally, 189 suspects involved in looting were detained in Karachi, and 57 were killed in encounters with the police.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the performance of the Sindh Police in eliminating drugs is commendable. The Sindh Police has also taken significant steps to reduce street crime, and their improved performance should be highlighted. In the operation against dacoits in Kacha, 43 robbers have been killed, while 11 policemen have also been martyred. In our country, negative news is often emphasized more, but the positive work being done by the police should also be acknowledged. The Home Minister and the IG Sindh are working very hard.*

He mentioned that the electricity bill is a significant problem in Pakistan, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has contacted the federal government multiple times to seek relief. Inshallah, the people will hear news of this relief very soon.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that after the overthrow of Ms. Benazir Bhutto’s government, her projects were halted. These projects were revived by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008. Thar coal is the only source of affordable electricity in Pakistan, a dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that President Asif Ali Zardari brought to fruition. All credit for the success of this project goes to the Pakistan People’s Party.

He mentioned that the infrastructure developed to implement the Thar project is remarkable. Currently, 2,640 MW of electricity is being generated from Thar coal. The Thar Coal project is poised to bear the burden of electricity supply for the entire country, producing electricity at 11 rupees per unit. The Nooriabad Wind Power Generation Plant is generating electricity at 9 rupees per unit. The Government of Sindh has initiated the most cost-effective electricity projects, with 1,845 megawatts of electricity being generated from wind power.

