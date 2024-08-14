Markets Print 2024-08-14
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.46 280.40 AED 75.92 76.35
EURO 304.45 305.86 SAR 74.11 74.55
GBP 355.94 357.60 INTERBANK 278.60 278.85
JPY 1.87 1.92
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments