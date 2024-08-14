Markets Print 2024-08-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,877.42
High: 78,275.97
Low: 77,817.33
Net Change: 102.87
Volume (000): 183,959
Value (000): 7,386,535
Makt Cap (000) 2,442,997,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,457.48
NET CH (+) 25.30
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,286.06
NET CH (-) 4.43
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,016.49
NET CH (-) 44.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,714.59
NET CH (-) 247.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,058.39
NET CH (+) 64.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,049.04
NET CH (+) 36.34
------------------------------------
As on: 13-August-2024
====================================
