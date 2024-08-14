KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,877.42 High: 78,275.97 Low: 77,817.33 Net Change: 102.87 Volume (000): 183,959 Value (000): 7,386,535 Makt Cap (000) 2,442,997,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,457.48 NET CH (+) 25.30 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,286.06 NET CH (-) 4.43 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,016.49 NET CH (-) 44.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,714.59 NET CH (-) 247.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,058.39 NET CH (+) 64.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,049.04 NET CH (+) 36.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-August-2024 ====================================

