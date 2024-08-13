China’s Olympics rise redefines global competition with US

The Olympic Games have always been a stage where nations come together to compete, but the recent Paris 2024 Olympics has shown that the interplay between global sports events and geopolitical complications is more complex than ever.

At the heart of this are powerhouses China and the United States, whose rivalry has spilled over onto the Olympic stage.

China’s stunning performance, a total of 91 medals, including a historic upset over the US in swimming, has shaken the established order.

It was China’s best performance in an overseas Olympics since 1984 when it began participating in the Summer Olympics.

China also defeated Washington in the men’s 4x100 meters medley at the Olympics, ending Washington’s decades-long dominance, which is seen as a major setback. In addition, it is noteworthy that the US has never lost a gold medal in the medley race at the Olympics before.

As a result of the development, the US agency has accused the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of covering up a scam involving Chinese swimmers. Additionally, the US Congress has threatened to cut WADA funding, saying it has failed to properly investigate allegations of doping against Chinese Olympic swimmers.

The WADA, caught in the crossfire, confirmed that Chinese swimmers were also tested for doping and other tests. The WADA has stated that it is “unfairly caught” up in a geopolitical dispute between the US and China. In addition, WADA has informed its American counterpart that it is considering legal action over “defamatory” allegations.

Additionally, the global anti-doping regulatory body announced that it would take the US Anti-Doping Agency to the Independent Compliance Review Committee. Losing that case could affect the US’s bid to host the 2028 and 2034 Olympics.

Beijing has also joined the mix after the US put pressure on WADA about Chinese athletes competing at the Olympics, accusing Washington of displaying double standards and calling for more testing of American athletes.

Chinese reactions to US doping allegations show that the Olympics are not just a sporting event for Beijing, but reflect their increasingly intense rivalry on the international stage and the country’s desire to protect its reputation and soft image abroad.

Ahead of the relay victory at the Olympics, the Chinese Embassy in Washington called on the US to “stop using the doping issue to smear and suppress China.

The embassy in a statement accused the US of “disparaging Chinese athletes and affecting their participation in the Paris Olympics.”

In another concern, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have introduced the ‘Restoring Confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency Act of 2024.’

The bill, if passed by Congress, would give the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) complete authority to reduce or end US funding for WADA. It is pertinent to mention that the US is one of the key financial sponsors of the world anti-doping agency.

This essentially means that Washington could be in a position to influence WADA ahead of the next Olympics that are set to be hosted by the US. Moreover, this could also mean that WADA’s jurisdiction could weaken and its authority may be prone to influence in the coming years to settle scores.

China has already criticised the bill, saying the US should refrain from influencing the global anti-doping governance system. “This non-existent case that the U.S. keeps selling and the threats it hurls at the international organization are all about degrading fine Chinese athletes and obstructing their participation in the Paris Olympics,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement.

Yet, amidst the geopolitical tensions, the Olympic spirit shines through. The Chinese Olympic delegation has called on the US to ensure a level playing field for all athletes in future games, recognizing the importance of sportsmanship and fair competition.

The Paris Olympics has shown that the world of sports is inextricably linked to the broader global landscape. However, it is also a testament to the resilience and determination of the athletes, who continue to inspire the world with their pursuit of excellence.

As the world looks ahead to the 2028 and 2034 Olympics, let us hope that the spirit of friendly competition and mutual respect will prevail, transcending the boundaries of nations and politics.

