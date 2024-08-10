Liu hoists China’s fourth weightlifting gold

PARIS: Liu Huanhua continued China’s powerful showing in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics as he won the men’s 102-kilogramme class on Saturday.

Liu totalled 406kg, 7kg short of his own world record, for his two lifts in the recently-created weight class.

In a competition that was tight throughout, he edged Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan by 2kg. Yauheni Tsikhantsou, a Belarusian competing as a neutral athlete, took bronze a further 2kg back.

In the seventh of the 10 weightlifting events in Paris, the 22-year-old Liu claimed China’s fourth gold.