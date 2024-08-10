AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liu hoists China’s fourth weightlifting gold

AFP Published 10 Aug, 2024 05:30pm

PARIS: Liu Huanhua continued China’s powerful showing in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics as he won the men’s 102-kilogramme class on Saturday.

Liu totalled 406kg, 7kg short of his own world record, for his two lifts in the recently-created weight class.

In a competition that was tight throughout, he edged Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan by 2kg. Yauheni Tsikhantsou, a Belarusian competing as a neutral athlete, took bronze a further 2kg back.

India beat Spain to secure second consecutive bronze medal

In the seventh of the 10 weightlifting events in Paris, the 22-year-old Liu claimed China’s fourth gold.

Olympics Games Paris 2024 Paris Olympics 2024

Comments

200 characters

Liu hoists China’s fourth weightlifting gold

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Ahsan fears Rs200bn-400bn cut in PSDP outlay

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Afghan refugee athlete disqualified for slogan on cape

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Twelve killed in twin Bangladesh jailbreaks

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

Read more stories