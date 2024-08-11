AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chinese netizens celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal in Paris Olympics

BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2024 Updated August 11, 2024 09:42pm

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem returned to the country earlier today to a hero’s welcome after his historic win in the men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad made the whole country proud when he shattered all Olympic records with a 92.97-metre throw to win his first-ever Olympic medal in Paris.

He landed two 90-metre-plus throws in his six attempts, breaking his personal-best record of 90.18m, becoming the first javelin thrower in history to make two 90-metre-plus throws in a single event.

Arshad’s remarkable achievement not only ended Pakistan’s 40-year wait for Olympic gold but also secured the country’s first-ever individual gold medal at the Games.

His achievements were celebrated all across the country, and even beyond, capturing the hearts of sports enthusiasts worldwide, including Chinese netizens who were rejoiced for “Ba Tie” – meaning “Pakistani Iron Brother”.

The Chinese embassy was the first to congratulate the star athlete for his remarkable achievement.

“Warmest Congratulations to our Pakistani brothers and sisters for Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem winning Pakistan’s first gold medal at the Olympics in 40 years and breaking the Olympic record of men’s javelin in Paris,” the Chinese Embassy wrote on Twitter.

Another X user, CNsky, also congratulated Arshad on winning the gold.

Meanwhile, Chinese netizens on Weibo, China’s version of X, even created a trending tag: “Nadeem surprises his coach’s sunglasses off”. The tag garnered tens of millions of views, with one user humorously remarking, “OMG the coach’s reaction is adorable; he couldn’t believe his eyes!”

Paris Olympics Arshad Nadeem 2024 Paris Olympics Olympic Games Paris 2024 Olympics Games Paris 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 Pakistan in Olympics Olympic gold medal

Comments

200 characters

Chinese netizens celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal in Paris Olympics

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome on Pakistan return

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

24-year-old lieutenant succumbs to injuries in Tirah Valley attack: ISPR

Supreme Court to announce verdict on vote recount in three NA seats tomorrow

Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

In TV interview, Biden brands Trump a ‘danger’ to US

Most Gulf markets gain on positive data, Fed’s rate signals

Bangladesh swears in chief justice as old guard removed

Hassan wins marathon as Olympic endurance gamble pays off

Read more stories