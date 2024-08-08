AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.48%)
AIRLINK 118.70 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.51%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.86%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.31%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (8.79%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 144.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.69%)
MLCF 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.7%)
NBP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
OGDC 129.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
PAEL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PPL 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SEARL 58.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.33%)
TPLP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TREET 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
UNITY 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,193 Increased By 7.2 (0.09%)
BR30 25,521 Increased By 185.2 (0.73%)
KSE100 77,247 Increased By 132 (0.17%)
KSE30 24,665 Decreased By -182.2 (-0.73%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

China urges ITA to intensify testing of US athletes

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 11:16am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s anti-doping agency (CHINADA) on Thursday urged the International Testing Agency (ITA) to intensify testing of US track and field athletes, after American sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for the banned substance trenbolone.

CHINADA accused the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) earlier this week of double standards, saying its US counterpart had been “trying its best” to clear US athletes while accusing CHINADA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of cover-ups.

Knighton tested positive for trenbolone this year but was not suspended for the Paris Games after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by contaminated meat.

The USADA chief has been outspoken about 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but were allowed to compete.

CHINADA said on Thursday that trenbolone was a common contaminant in the United States, and athletes everywhere including US athletes should pay close attention to meat contamination.

Citing a recent WADA statement, it said that 31% of US athletes were inadequately tested in the 12 months prior to the Tokyo Games.

Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold

“In light of the above, we strongly call on the International Testing Agency (ITA) to intensify testing on the US track and field athletes,” CHINADA said in a statement on its WeChat account.

“We also strongly recommend that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) strengthen anti-doping supervision of the US track and field, prevent the doping risks and strictly investigate relevant cases, in an endeavour to truly protect the legitimate rights and interests of the clean athletes around the world, and to rebuild the trust of global athletes in fair play.”

Paris Olympics World Anti Doping Agency Paris Games Olympic Games Paris 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 International Testing Agency US athletes Erriyon Knighton

Comments

200 characters

China urges ITA to intensify testing of US athletes

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

Bangladesh awaits installation of interim government after weeks of strife

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Read more stories