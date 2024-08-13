AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
Gold dips as investors book profits, US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 11:50am

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as profit-taking kicked in after bullion hit a more than one-week high, while market players awaited key US inflation data that could provide further insight into the Federal Reserve's next policy decision.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,462.19 per ounce by 0259 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Aug. 2 earlier in the session.

Prices rose more than 1% in the previous session. US gold futures were little changed at $2,502.40.

"Gold had a solid start to the week though it eased moderately on some gentle profit-taking," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.

"Prices will benefit if the US inflation data comes in on the softer side of the ledger, which would reignite hopes of an aggressive rate cut from the Fed in September."

Traders are waiting for July US producer price figures due later in the day and consumer price (CPI) numbers on Wednesday to gauge the chance of outsized rate cuts. The CPI data is expected to show that headline and core prices rose 0.2% month-on-month.

Markets see about 50% chance of a 50 basis point rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

A low interest rate environment tends to boost non-yielding bullion's appeal.

"If markets become more optimistic of a 50 bp cut coming to fruition, this could propel the gold price to make a run at the $2,500 level," Waterer said.

Gold unchanged at Rs256,500 per tola in Pakistan

On the geopolitical front, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traded barbs with his defence minister, underscoring the deep internal splits that continue to plague the government as the war in Gaza risks spilling out into a wider regional conflict.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.2% to $27.67 per ounce, platinum edged 0.3% lower to $933.96 and palladium shed 0.6% to $914.25.

