No need to form judicial commission on May 9 incidents: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that there is no need to form a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incidents, as all the cases are open and shut.

While addressing a news conference here on Monday, she said the Peshawar High Court has declared that establishing a judicial commission is illegal. “The PTI members are trying to use the hammer of a judicial commission to gain relief.

The incident of May 9 did not occur suddenly; it was preceded by Imran Khan’s 70 rallies, long marches, and inflammatory speeches,” she said. While Imran Khan’s children are indulging in luxury at Goldsmith House, he is arming other people’s children with rifles and petrol bombs, Azma said.

In the Sania Zahra murder case, she said the murder was initially disguised as suicide, with the in-laws claiming the girl hung herself. Forensic tests have confirmed Sania Zahra’s murder. Whether women are at home or work, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has a zero-tolerance policy for violence against them, she added.

Azma criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, stating that his sole job seems to be pleasing his master Imran Khan. People in KP are drowning in floods, bridges are collapsing, government employees have stopped working, and doctors are absent from hospitals. She questioned if Hassaan Niazi, Imran Khan’s nephew, wasn’t aware of the attacks, and if Yasmin Rashid or Ejaz Chaudhry didn’t inform their sons where to strike. Was it just a coincidence that only military installations or cantonments were targeted and offices set on fire in every city? No one will let Imran Khan deny the attacks of May 9.

The Information Minister accused PTI leaders of inciting people to leave their homes. Those who burned hospitals, toll plazas, and military statues are now asking for forgiveness. She criticized them for dreaming of turning Pakistan into Turkey, then Sri Lanka, and now aiming to make it Bangladesh. She questioned where Imran Khan’s children are and remarked that while they previously glorified Sheikh Mujib, they have remained silent as his effigies are being burned.

