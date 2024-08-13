Markets Print 2024-08-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 12, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 12, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,980.29
High: 78,886.46
Low: 77,940.53
Net Change: 589.30
Volume (000): 141,771
Value (000): 11,177,755
Makt Cap (000) 2,446,227,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,432.18
NET CH (-) 554.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,290.49
NET CH (-) 169.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,061.45
NET CH (-) 179.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,962.10
NET CH (+) 88.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,994.37
NET CH (+) 5.12
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,012.70
NET CH (-) 76.63
------------------------------------
As on: 12-August-2024
====================================
