KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 12, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,980.29 High: 78,886.46 Low: 77,940.53 Net Change: 589.30 Volume (000): 141,771 Value (000): 11,177,755 Makt Cap (000) 2,446,227,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,432.18 NET CH (-) 554.60 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,290.49 NET CH (-) 169.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,061.45 NET CH (-) 179.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,962.10 NET CH (+) 88.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,994.37 NET CH (+) 5.12 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,012.70 NET CH (-) 76.63 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-August-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024