KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 12, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 12, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 77,980.29
High:                      78,886.46
Low:                       77,940.53
Net Change:                   589.30
Volume (000):                141,771
Value (000):              11,177,755
Makt Cap (000)         2,446,227,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,432.18
NET CH                    (-) 554.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,290.49
NET CH                    (-) 169.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,061.45
NET CH                    (-) 179.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,962.10
NET CH                     (+) 88.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,994.37
NET CH                      (+) 5.12
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,012.70
NET CH                     (-) 76.63
------------------------------------
As on:                12-August-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

