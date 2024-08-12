Sri Lanka shares inch up as consumer discretionary stocks gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.08% at 11,312.48.

Tess Agro PLC and Lanka Ventures PLC were the top percentage gainers, rising 40% and 13.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 15 million shares from 17.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 337.5 million rupees ($11.2 million) from 403.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 18.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 324.4 million rupees, the data showed.