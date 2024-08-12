AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 12, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-08-12

JI says will launch nationwide protest if govt fails to honour agreement

NNI Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has issued a stern warning that if the government does not adhere to the agreement made with the party, caravans from all over the country will march towards Islamabad for protest.

Speaking to the media, the Naib Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch, expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the recent sit-in, stating that while negotiations and agreements have been made, the rulers often make decisions under external pressure.

He revealed that a task force has been established for the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which is expected to submit its findings within a month.

Baloch emphasized that if the government fails to implement the agreement, the next phase of their protest will involve a nationwide mobilization towards the capital.

Praising Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics, Baloch welcomed him back to the country, highlighting that his success demonstrates the immense potential of Pakistani youth. He urged the government to invest in sports beyond cricket to nurture such talent.

