AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-12

Most Gulf markets gain on positive data

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, boosted by positive economic data the previous week and signals from Federal Reserve policymakers that they could cut US rates as early as September.

A trio of Fed policymakers indicated on Thursday that they were more confident that inflation is cooling enough to cut rates, and this - along with a bigger-than-expected fall in US jobless claims data - helped to underpin the recovery.

The US Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 17,000 to a seasonally adjusted 233,000 for the week ended Aug. 3, the largest drop in about 11 months. Economists had expected 240,000 claims.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group rising 5.3% and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank increasing 2.3%.

In Qatar, the index added 0.2%, helped by a 2.3% rise in Qatar Electricity and Water Company.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 2.7%, with Talaat Mostafa Holding finishing 4.5% higher.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt gained 2.5%, following a rise in second-quarter net profit.

Dubai stock Fed

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on positive data

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

PM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding rights of minorities

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

‘Cos should market their brands to other countries in good manner’

Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

Traders reject advance income tax collection

BMP underscores need for taking steps to achieve export target

Read more stories