KKKU holds conference on physics and chemistry

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

PESHAWAR: A two-day National Conference titled ‘Exploration of Physics and Chemistry for uplifting of local industries’ concluded at Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak.

The conference was jointly organized by the Departments of Physics, Chemistry, and the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) at the university.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the conference, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseer Uddin, emphasized the pivotal role universities play in generating research outputs globally and reaffirmed KKKUK’s commitment to fostering a robust research culture.

The Vice Chancellor praised Dr. Abdul Hakim Shah, Head of the Departments of Physics and Chemistry, for his instrumental role in organising the event. Dr. Abdul Hakim in his concluding remarks highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Physics and Chemistry Departments with other institutions aimed at advancing research activities.

Earlier, the conference was inaugurated by Dr. Ghani Rehman, Registrar of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak. The conference featured keynote addresses from distinguished speakers, including Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad from Comsats Islamabad, Dr. Abdul Manan from UST Bannu, Dr. Sajid Khan and Dr. Muslim Khan from KUST, and Dr. Haseeb Ullah from KKKUK. These experts shared their insights on various aspects of physics and chemistry relevant to the development of local industries.

