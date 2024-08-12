Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-12

‘Azadi Float’ arrives at Gujar Khan

Recorder Report Published August 12, 2024 Updated August 12, 2024 08:09am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: ‘Azadi Float’ after departing from Rawalpindi on the morning of the first day of its journey on Sunday, made its first stopover at Gujar Khan where it received a warm welcome from the public.

A large number of citizens were present at the general bus stand to welcome the float to the beat of drums and tunes of national songs, where a colorful ceremony was held. A horse dance was also performed on this occasion.

Former MNA Raja Javed Ikhlas was the chief guest of the event. While addressing, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a powerful voice of national unity as models of important buildings of all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been shown in the float. He said that people have been taught love and brotherhood through ‘Azadi float’ and this message is being spread throughout Punjab.

Raja Javed Ikhlas said that the Muslim League has the honor of being the creator party of Pakistan and whenever the Muslim League (N) government has come, the country’s problems have been solved and will be solved on the priority basis again.

He said that there is inflation in the country, there is an increase in electricity prices, but I am sure that the nation will get rid of all the problems under the leadership of Muslim League (N). He said that facing challenges and getting the country out of difficulties is the history of the PML-N and we will accomplish this challenge once again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Azadi Float

Comments

200 characters

‘Azadi Float’ arrives at Gujar Khan

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

PM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding rights of minorities

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

‘Cos should market their brands to other countries in good manner’

Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

Traders reject advance income tax collection

BMP underscores need for taking steps to achieve export target

Read more stories