‘Azadi Float’ arrives at Gujar Khan

LAHORE: ‘Azadi Float’ after departing from Rawalpindi on the morning of the first day of its journey on Sunday, made its first stopover at Gujar Khan where it received a warm welcome from the public.

A large number of citizens were present at the general bus stand to welcome the float to the beat of drums and tunes of national songs, where a colorful ceremony was held. A horse dance was also performed on this occasion.

Former MNA Raja Javed Ikhlas was the chief guest of the event. While addressing, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a powerful voice of national unity as models of important buildings of all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been shown in the float. He said that people have been taught love and brotherhood through ‘Azadi float’ and this message is being spread throughout Punjab.

Raja Javed Ikhlas said that the Muslim League has the honor of being the creator party of Pakistan and whenever the Muslim League (N) government has come, the country’s problems have been solved and will be solved on the priority basis again.

He said that there is inflation in the country, there is an increase in electricity prices, but I am sure that the nation will get rid of all the problems under the leadership of Muslim League (N). He said that facing challenges and getting the country out of difficulties is the history of the PML-N and we will accomplish this challenge once again.

