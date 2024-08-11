98 vehicles snatched, 66 robbed & four murdered in capital on WoW

ISLAMABAD: Carjacker gangs stole or snatched over 90 motorbikes and eight vehicles from the jurisdiction of different police stations in the capital city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, armed dacoits and robbers struck at 66 different places in the city and deprived dozens of citizens of gold, cash, and mobile phones worth millions of rupees.

As many as four cases of murder were also reported to the city's different police stations in the same period.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Karachi Company, Margalla, Ramna, Shalimar, Sabzi Mandi, and Aabpara police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 11 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, eight motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, eight motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station, eight from the limits of Shalimar police station, eight motorbikes from the limits of Ramana police station and six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Margalla police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons and robbers struck at nine places as well as auto thieves stole 12 vehicles from the limits of Khanna police station, another five cases of carjacking, four cases each of street crimes and robbery were reported to Karachi Company police station, armed persons struck in four different places and auto thieves stole eight bikes from the limits of Ramna police station, meanwhile three cases of robbery, one case of street crime and eight cases of auto theft were reported to Shalimar police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched two mobile phones and cash at two different locations and auto thieves stole eight bikes from the limits of Aabpara police station.

In the same period, robbers struck at one place and car lifters stole eight motorbikes from the limits of Secretariat police station.

Furthermore, seven cases of carjacking, three cases of robbery, two cases of street crime and one case of murder were reported to Shehzad Town police station during the last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024