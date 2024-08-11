Governor holds meeting on medical college in Attock

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan/Chancellor presided over a meeting regarding the establishment of a medical college in Attock District at Governor House Lahore. In the meeting, former caretaker Provincial Health Minister Javed Akram gave a detailed briefing about the project. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Atif Raza participated through zoom link. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, Dr. Shahid Munir was also present in the meeting. He informed the Punjab Governor/Chancellor about the exhibition of research projects of Punjab universities to be held in the next few months.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said that the establishment of a medical college will provide medical education and public health facilities to the poor people of the remote areas of Punjab Province. He said that satellite centers will be established in backward Tehsil Fateh Jhang and other areas of Attock district.

He added that the establishment of these satellite centers will promote community medicine practice of international standards. He also directed to form a working committee to expedite the project of establishing Medical College. As regards the exhibition of research projects, he said that the representatives of the industry should also be invited in the exhibition of the research projects to develop academia-industry linkage.

