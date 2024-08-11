AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
PRA asked to increase revenue by Rs50bn

Published 11 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to link the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for real-time integration of database.

“Increase resources for maximum social welfare projects,” the CM said in a meeting with the new chairman Nauman Yusuf to discuss issues related to Punjab Revenue Authority. She asked the PRA to increase its revenue by Rs 50 billion without effecting the common men.

