Punjab climate change policy, action plan finalised

LAHORE: In the light of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for the elimination of smog along with eliminating hazardous impacts of climate change has been transformed into Punjab’s maiden grand plan. ‘Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024’ has been given a final shape and it will be submitted in the cabinet meeting for approval.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb presided over a meeting in which it was decided to submit ‘Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024’ in the cabinet meeting. Secretary Environment & Climate Change presented the proposed manuscript in the meeting and gave a detailed briefing in this regard as well.

Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded the quality of ‘Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024’ and commended the team on making dedicated efforts in its preparation. The Senior Minister directed that ‘Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024’ draft should be sent to all the relevant stakeholders. It was decided in the meeting to expedite ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign, making green investment in the affected sectors along with incorporating ‘Climate Change Education’ in the educational curriculum.

The proposal to conserve and utilise rain water in the government buildings along with launching these experimental programs in various districts was reviewed in the meeting. The proposal to establish ‘Water Quality Monitoring System’ to assess quality of water along with introducing laws to control underground water was also reviewed.

The proposal to introduce latest methods in the Irrigation system for water conservation along with establishing small dams in the Pothohar and Rohi areas was unanimously agreed.

The proposal to launch a ‘Special Management Plan’ to save South Punjab from famine was comprehensively reviewed in the meeting.

The proposal to grant climate-friendly interest-free loans to small scale business persons was put forth in the meeting.Secretary Enviro-nment while giving a briefing apprised that the motive behind undertaking such formidable steps is to generate better capability to cope with the hazardous climate change effects. The climate change is not only increasing earth’s temperature but intensity of heat, as well.

climate change Marriyum Aurangzeb Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab climate change policy

