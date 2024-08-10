AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO's emergency committee to meet Aug 14 over Mpox

AFP Published 10 Aug, 2024 11:23pm

GENEVA: The World Health Organization's emergency committee will meet next Wednesday to decide whether to trigger its highest alert level over an Mpox outbreak sweeping through several African countries.

The WHO said in a note to journalists that the closed virtual meeting will start at 1000 GMT Wednesday.

"The Committee will provide me with its views on whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern," WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

WHO to help Punjab deal with challenge of Hepatitis

If that turns out to be the case they will advice on "how to better prevent and reduce the spread of the disease", he added.

Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

The disease causes fever, muscle aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the country currently most affected by the latest outbreak, with 14,479 confirmed and suspected cases by August 3 and 455 deaths, according to the African Union's health agency.

WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Mpox

Comments

200 characters

WHO's emergency committee to meet Aug 14 over Mpox

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Ahsan fears Rs200bn-400bn cut in PSDP outlay

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

FBR exempts Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s prize money from Tax

Justice Shah to raise court verdicts implementation issue in judges committee

Bangladesh chief justice, central bank chief quit amid protests, officials say

Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 39,790

President Zardari to confer Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Olympic record holder Arshad Nadeem

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Read more stories