AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Markets Print 2024-08-10

European shares jump, weather turbulence to eke out weekly gain

Reuters Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 08:04am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s main index rose on Friday, with a continued boost from healthcare stocks, logging gains for a fourth consecutive session and eking out a gain for a turbulent week that began with a rout for global stocks on fears of a US recession.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 0.6% higher and briefly reclaiming the 500-point mark during the day.

The index managed to log a slight weekly advance after tumbling in Monday’s session as investors grew worried about a potential economic downturn in the world’s largest economy.

Then Thursday’s US jobs report helped calm investor nerves about labour market weakness, that in part had fuelled the US recession fears.

The French CAC 40, Germany’s DAX, Spain’s IBEX 35, Italy’s FTSE MIB, and Britain’s FTSE 100 all gained between 0.1% and 0.8%.

“Investors are buying the dip... however, with the lack of liquidity in markets, we could see more volatility in the coming months and it could mean that the stock markets could take a step back,” said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.

On the data front, German inflation rose in July to 2.6%, confirming preliminary data, while Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 0.9% month-on-month in July.

Healthcare was among the top sectoral gainers, up 1.7%, as Europe’s largest company by market value Nordisk jumped 6.3% to log its second straight daily gain after Wednesday’s rout sparked by a disappointing profit outlook.

The real estate sector topped sectoral gainers, boosted by a 5.5% gain in LEG Immobilien, one of Germany’s largest listed landlords, after it posted a smaller second-quarter loss.

Among others, Germany’s Lanxess jumped 6.3% after generating more cash than expected in second quarter.

Britain’s largest investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown rose 2.3% after agreeing to a 5.4 billion pound takeover by an international consortium, which is betting on grabbing market share in the competitive UK wealth market.

Homebuilder Bellway gained over 3.4% after joining larger rivals in offering an upbeat assessment of the sector’s prospects after the Bank of England cut its benchmark lending rate and the new Labour government promised planning reforms.

Lotus Bakeries jumped around 7% after the Belgian snack food company reported higher first-half revenue and earnings.

On the flip side, UK’s drugmaker Indivior dropped 5% after brokerage Jefferies cut its price target to 1,800p from 2,390p.

Generali lost 2% after the Italy’s top insurer reported largely in-line results , though analysts flagged weaker property and casualty (P&C) segment as a concern.

European shares Europe stocks STOXX Europe 600 Index

