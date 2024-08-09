AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,292 Increased By 37.2 (0.45%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Copper rallies as US growth fears ease and Chinese stocks slide

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 04:43pm

LONDON: Copper prices bounced on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased fears of a growth slowdown in the United States while falling inventories in top consumer China reinforced positive sentiment.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.4% at $8,918 a metric ton by 1010 GMT, up from a 4-1/2 month low of $8,714 a ton hit earlier this week on concern about the contagion effects of recession in the United States.

Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, data showed on Thursday, suggesting nervousness about the labour market was overblown.

Traders said inflation data showing China taking a step back from deflation also underpinned the improved mood across equities and commodities markets.

“U.S. jobs data lifted sentiment, copper is following equities,” one metals trader said, adding that falling stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) also provided support.

Copper steadies on raw material shortage and interest rate hopes

Copper stocks in ShFE warehouses have dropped 15% over the past two months to 286,305.

Hopes for a recovery in China’s copper consumption were highlighted by the Yangshan premium, a closely watched indicator of China’s import appetite, rallying to around $55 a ton this week for its highest since March.

“Lower prices have seen (Chinese) demand start to pick up, with wire and cable companies reporting an increase in orders, but this is still muted,” Macquarie analysts said.

Traders are awaiting July data on China’s new yuan loans and total social financing, viewed as an indicator of future industrial metals demand. Both are due over the next few days.

Elsewhere, zinc prices soared to $2,737 a ton, the highest level since July 23, as momentum picked up after a sustained break of the 200-day moving average around $2,660.

Zinc was up 3.3% at $2,734. Buying was triggered by expectations of higher energy costs, which account for about 50% of zinc production costs, a trader said.

In other metals, aluminium rose 1.7% to $2,313 a ton, lead climbed 3.2% to $2,028, tin advanced 4.2% to $31,785 and nickel was up 1.2% at $16,345.

