AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper steadies on raw material shortage and interest rate hopes

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 04:44pm

LONDON: Copper prices steadied on Thursday on expectations of improved copper consumption in China and a larger than previously forecast cut in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $8,760 a metric ton by 1029 GMT, having earlier slipped to $8,716, within touching distance of Monday’s 21-week low of $8,714.

Copper prices are close to the bottom after retreating 5%in a week, one trader said, citing improving fundamentals.

“Lack of concentrates and domestic scrap will carry on to eventually weigh on copper production in China. It will be translated to a drawdown of existing copper stocks in next two months,” the trader said.

Chinese imports of copper concentrates, used by smelters to make copper, dropped to a one-year low of 2.165 million tons in July, data showed on Wednesday.

Mined production from top copper producer Chile remained sluggish while a potential strike at Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, is still looming. Operator BHP had turned to the Chilean government for mediation after failing to reach agreement with the union.

Copper losses deepen on investor fears of potential slowdown

Also supporting prices were lower copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange(ShFe). Inventories have fallen 23% since June, reflecting a return of Chinese physical buyers as prices have retreated.

Outside China, however, copper supply remains abundant.

LME copper inventories jumped nearly threefold in less than three months to 294,750 tons on Wednesday.

On the macroeconomic front, traders raised their expectations on interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year after a soft jobs report last week, with nearly 105 basis points of easing expected by the end of the year.

Interest rate cuts could pressure the dollar and make metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Investors were also watching for jobless claims data due later on Thursday because a weaker labour market could support the case for a bigger reduction in borrowing costs.

In other metals, LME aluminium declined 1.1% to $2,261.50 a ton, nickel dropped 1% to $16,140, lead was down 0.6% at $1,956 while tin rose 0.4% to $30,115 and zinc advanced 1.6% to $2,624.5.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper steadies on raw material shortage and interest rate hopes

Rupee stable against US dollar

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs77.3bn in FY24, announces 800% bonus shares and dividend

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $51mn, now stand at $9.15bn

Mari Petroleum forms subsidiary with focus on cloud computing, AI

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Nobel winner Yunus returns to Bangladesh, hails ‘second independence’

Pak Suzuki shuts down plant, incurring ‘billions’ in losses due to govt restrictions

Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Strong quake, small tsunamis hit southern Japan with minor damage

Read more stories