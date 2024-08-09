AGL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
Indian shares advance, led by IT on easing US recession worries

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 10:16am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday, led by information technology stocks after US labour market data eased some of worries of a recession in the world’s top economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.25% to 24,418.2 as of 9:49 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.29% to 79,902.51.

The IT index jumped 1.8% and was the top sectoral gainer after lower-than-expected weekly unemployment claims calmed recession fears in the US, which is also a significant source of revenue for the sector.

All sectoral indexes rose. The IT index had lost 2% on Thursday ahead of the data. Other Asian markets, which saw a sharp sell-off earlier in the week after the July US jobs report, also recovered.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gained 2%, while the Nikkei was up 1.25%.

“The weekly jobless claims data from US has given investors across the world hope that the labour market can continue to hold up, soothing concerns over a recession,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Among individual stocks, Eicher Motors rose about 4.5% after it beat June-quarter profit estimates, leading gains in the auto index which was up 1.7%.

ONGC rose 3.5% after Morgan Stanley hiked target price to a Street high of 430 rupees from 302 rupees and reiterated “overweight” rating on the stock.

Indian shares log losses after central bank’s rate pause, hawkish comments

“We make ONGC our top pick among Asian producers,” the brokerage said, citing a likely earnings supercycle for the company. ONGC was the top gainer in energy, oil & gas and public sector enterprises, all of which were up 1.7%.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps gained about 1% each, mirroring the benchmarks.

