KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 08, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.30 280.40 AED 75.88 76.35
EURO 303.62 305.54 SAR 74.10 74.55
GBP 353.53 355.15 INTERBANK 278.50 278.70
JPY 1.88 1.93
=========================================================================
