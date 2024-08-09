KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 08, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,874.22 High: 77,969.27 Low: 77,085.48 Net Change: 759.73 Volume (000): 192,848 Value (000): 13,933,670 Makt Cap (000) 2,447,394,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,833.44 NET CH (+) 12.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,408.25 NET CH (+) 135.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,861.51 NET CH (+) 94.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,951.00 NET CH (+) 111.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,862.88 NET CH (+) 291.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,001.98 NET CH (+) 37.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-August-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024