BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 08, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,874.22
High: 77,969.27
Low: 77,085.48
Net Change: 759.73
Volume (000): 192,848
Value (000): 13,933,670
Makt Cap (000) 2,447,394,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,833.44
NET CH (+) 12.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,408.25
NET CH (+) 135.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,861.51
NET CH (+) 94.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,951.00
NET CH (+) 111.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,862.88
NET CH (+) 291.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,001.98
NET CH (+) 37.02
------------------------------------
As on: 08-August-2024
====================================
