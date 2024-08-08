AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia ‘should feel what it has done’: Zelensky

AFP Published August 8, 2024

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia brought war to his country and must feel the consequences after Ukrainian forces launched an unprecedented incursion across the border.

“Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done,” Zelensky said in his evening address, without directly referring to the offensive, which analysts suggest has reached up to 10 kilometres (six miles) into Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukrainian officials have kept silent on the offensive as it continues for a third day and Zelensky’s comments remained guarded.

Zelensky rejects attempts to cut deals with Russia after Orban visit

The president said he had received three reports from army commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky and called the military’s actions “effective” and “exactly what the country needs now”.

“Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals. And we did not choose to achieve our goals in the war,” Zelensky added.

“We want to achieve our goals as soon as possible in peace time – in a just peace. And it will happen.”

Zelensky has called for Russia to be present at a second peace summit on ending the war in Ukraine.

Some have suggested the incursion could be aimed at holding territory and improving Ukraine’s negotiating position in any future talks.

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian forces Russia-Ukraine war Oleksandr Syrsky

Comments

200 characters

Russia ‘should feel what it has done’: Zelensky

Nobel winner Yunus sworn in to lead Bangladesh interim government

Sentiment improves at PSX after strong corporate results, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Rupee stable against US dollar

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs77.3bn in FY24, announces 800% bonus shares and dividend

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $51mn, now stand at $9.15bn

Mari Petroleum forms subsidiary with focus on cloud computing, AI

India PM Modi offers ‘best wishes’ to Bangladesh interim leader Yunus

PMD issues fresh flood warnings as more rains likely to batter parts of country

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Read more stories