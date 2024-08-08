Russia ‘should feel what it has done’: Zelensky

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia brought war to his country and must feel the consequences after Ukrainian forces launched an unprecedented incursion across the border.

“Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done,” Zelensky said in his evening address, without directly referring to the offensive, which analysts suggest has reached up to 10 kilometres (six miles) into Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukrainian officials have kept silent on the offensive as it continues for a third day and Zelensky’s comments remained guarded.

The president said he had received three reports from army commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky and called the military’s actions “effective” and “exactly what the country needs now”.

“Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals. And we did not choose to achieve our goals in the war,” Zelensky added.

“We want to achieve our goals as soon as possible in peace time – in a just peace. And it will happen.”

Zelensky has called for Russia to be present at a second peace summit on ending the war in Ukraine.

Some have suggested the incursion could be aimed at holding territory and improving Ukraine’s negotiating position in any future talks.