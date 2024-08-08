Sri Lankan shares end lower as communication services stocks dip

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Thursday, hurt by a slump in communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.36% lower at 11,253.89 points.

Swadeshi Industrial Works and Kotmale Holdings were the top drags on the benchmark index, falling 0.7% and 7.2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 18.7 million shares from 13.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares close little changed

The equity market’s turnover climbed to 629.3 million rupees (around $2 million) from 320.2 million rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 27.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth around 621.2 million rupees, the data showed.