AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as communication services stocks dip

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 08:12pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Thursday, hurt by a slump in communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.36% lower at 11,253.89 points.

Swadeshi Industrial Works and Kotmale Holdings were the top drags on the benchmark index, falling 0.7% and 7.2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 18.7 million shares from 13.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares close little changed

The equity market’s turnover climbed to 629.3 million rupees (around $2 million) from 320.2 million rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 27.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth around 621.2 million rupees, the data showed.

