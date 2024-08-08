AGL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.52%)
AIRLINK 118.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (6.73%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.93%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
DGKC 82.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.88%)
FCCL 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.85%)
FFBL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.94%)
FFL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 143.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.17%)
HUMNL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.34%)
MLCF 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.7%)
NBP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PPL 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SEARL 58.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TOMCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
TRG 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,183 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,467 Increased By 131.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 77,215 Increased By 100 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,662 Decreased By -185.3 (-0.75%)
LME copper rebounds on soft dollar; outlook remains murky

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 09:59am

Copper prices edged up on Thursday helped by a weaker US dollar, but a jump in inventories and a pessimistic global growth outlook weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1% to $8,778.50 per metric ton by 0323 GMT.

However, the contract has lost 4.7% so far this month, extending a streak of consecutive monthly falls since June.

The dollar was weaker, making greenback-priced commodities cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, however, fell 0.8% to 70,930 yuan ($9,889.02) a ton, tracking the loss on the LME in the previous session.

“The global economic growth cycle has turned lower. This means that all markets might synchronise and move together. With rising visible stocks and recovering treatment charges and refining charges (TC/RCs), copper bulls have no story left,” said Sandeep Daga, director at Metal Intelligence Centre.

Rising TC/RCs - the fees copper smelters charge miners to process raw material - implies an improvement in copper concentrate supply on the spot market, which has been tight and one of the reasons for investors to be bullish on copper prices.

Meanwhile, LME copper inventories jumped nearly three folds in just under three months to 294,750 tons on Wednesday. The recent deliveries were sent into LME warehouses in South Korea and Taiwan, the closest to China.

Copper slumps on jump in inventories, weak Chinese data

LME aluminium declined 0.6% to $2,274 a ton, nickel dropped 0.9% to $16,145, lead eased 0.6% to $1,955.50, tin fell 0.8% to $29,765 while zinc was nearly flat at $2,582.50.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 18,920 yuan a ton, nickel dropped 1.5% to 127,430 yuan, zinc declined 0.5% to 21,895 yuan while lead rose 0.1% to 17,345 yuan, and tin advanced 0.5% to 245,660 yuan.

