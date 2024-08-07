AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 Decreased By -20 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,336 Decreased By -44.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 77,114 Decreased By -76.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,847 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.22%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slumps on jump in inventories, weak Chinese data

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 04:55pm

LONDON: Copper prices resumed their downtrend on Wednesday after data from leading metals consumer China showed weak demand and a surge in inventories highlighted excess supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 1.3% to $8,816 per metric ton by 1000 GMT, reversing gains in the previous session.

LME copper has shed 21% since hitting a record high above $11,100 a ton in May and touched the weakest in four and half months on Monday.

LME data on Wednesday showed that copper inventories jumped by 17% in one day to the highest since September 2019, having more than doubled over the past two months.

“There is still a long-term bullish story for copper, but it has certainly faded with the inventories continuing to rise,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“We need interest rates to come down in earnest, thereby bringing down the funding costs of holding commodities, and we need to see this de-leveraging phase run its course.”

Copper losses deepen on investor fears of potential slowdown

Technical indicators based on the decline from the May peak indicate that the next major downside target is $8,400, Hansen added.

Data from China added to investor worries as imports of unwrought copper and products fell 2.9% in July from a year earlier.

Data also showed the country’s overall exports grew at their slowest pace in three months in July, missing expectations and adding to concerns about the outlook for the nation’s vast manufacturing sector.

Also weighing on the market was a firmer dollar index , making dollar-priced metals such as copper more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Among other metals, LME aluminium dropped 1.4% to $2,265 a ton, zinc shed 0.9% to $2,578, nickel fell 0.6% to $16,290, while lead rose 0.5% to $1,963 and tin advanced 1.2% to $30,000.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper rate copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper slumps on jump in inventories, weak Chinese data

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

‘No capacity payments’ received since PPA expiry in October 2022, says KAPCO

KSE-100 closes marginally in the red as profit-taking erases early gains

Pakistan’s pharma company BF Biosciences looks to raise at least Rs1.38bn through IPO

Yunus urges Bangladeshis to ‘get ready to build the country’

MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs16.8bn in 2Q2024, up over 14% YoY

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

FO in contact with US on Pakistani man charged with alleged ties to Iran

Oil prices rebound from multi-month lows on Mideast tensions

Read more stories